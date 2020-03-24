1  of  9
Riverchase Galleria temporarily closed due to coronavirus

(Riverchase Galleria)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the largest shopping malls in the Birmingham area will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, management for the Riverchase Galleria announced the mall would be closed for the time being, although essential stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances would remain open.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” the statement read. “Our heartfelt wishes for your health and safety. We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.”

The Galleria first opened in Hoover in 1986 and remains the largest enclosed shopping center in Alabama. It has nearly 140 stores and restaurants inside.

