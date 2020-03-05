Ride for a Reason: Using fitness to fight childhood cancer

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — One Vestavia Hills health club is using fitness to help fund the fight against childhood cancer.

Life Time Fitness is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the fifth annual “Ride for a Reason.”

The four-hour indoor cycling event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday. Participants can ride for one to four hours.

Lara Donnelly, assistant group fitness manager at the club, said it’s an all-around good way to make a difference.

“Everybody comes in, they’re in a great mood, they know they’re doing something good for a great cause,” Donnelly said. “We’re sweatin’, we’re happy, the music is pumpin’. It’s like a party, really.”

Since 2016, “Ride for a Reason” has raised more than $4 million across the country to fight childhood cancer.

The Vestavia Hills location originally set a goal of raising $13,000, but they have already surpassed it. Now, they have set a new goal of raising $20,000.

You don’t have to be a member of Life Time Fitness to participate. You can register here.

