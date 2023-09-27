IRONDALE, Ala, (WIAT) — Wednesday morning, Jefferson County and Irondale city leaders will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the $15.2 million dollar Grants Mill Road project.

Following 20 months of construction, the road was widened to four lanes from Karl Daly to I-459 from. This is in addition to a new roundabout and other improvements including a retaining wall.

Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. said he feels relieved and is excited for their community members to finally have full access to Grants Mill Road.

Mayor Stewart thanks the community for the patience they had during this long journey to necessary road safety improvements.

“It was a lot of unknowns as they were going through, especially putting up the retaining wall,” said Mayor Stewart. “When you take on a project that size you never know what’s going to happen, but I am so thankful that they’ve made it to the finish line.”

Jefferson County Director of Roads and Transportation Chris Nicholson said the road improvements made in this project are imperative to ensure safety and efficiency for drivers traveling through.

“I think really traveling to the interstate, I think easing traffic flow, I think the roundabout not having a ‘T-ed’ intersection really reduces traffic impact and accidents in that area,” said Nicholson. “So, I think it’s a great benefit for the traffic in public.”

“Especially since we have the Publix opening within three weeks,” added Mayor Stewart. “Somewhere between the middle of October and the first week of November. So, it is a blessing to be able to get the road open because we know it is going to be additional traffic once they open.”

Nicholson said it’s been exciting to see this project come to fruition after years of hard work that went into initial designs and then bringing it to life.

“It’s good to see concept into actual construction,” said Nicholson. “Now to drive out there and actually see what you’ve been talking about, what you’ve been designing over the past years and finally see that come to fruition and see the traffic and the public safety and just see people using that. It’s really exciting.”

Today’s ribbon cutting is set to take place this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Karl Daly and Old Leeds Road.