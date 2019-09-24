Retired USAF Colonel from Shelby County releases book about near-deadly plane crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Retired U.S Air Force Colonel Chris Stricklin said he doesn’t take a moment in life for granted.

On September 14, 2003, Stricklin was performing in a Thunderbird airshow, one he has done hundreds of times, when he said something went wrong in his first maneuver and he ejected 25 seconds after take-off.

“Something just didn’t feel right. You know when the hair stands up on the back of your neck? We went through the airshow and I experienced a 25-second long flight. I was the last one to take off, and 25 seconds from the time I took off until the explosion when the aircraft impacted the ground and my life would be changed,” said Stricklin.

For 13 years, Stricklin said he and his wife did not talk about the crash. He said it’s because he thought showing emotion was wrong.

“As a fighter pilots, we don’t like to admit we have emotion and we have feelings. We like to be trained and do our job,” said Sticklin.

Finally after 13 years, Stricklin said he realized not talking about his trauma was wrong. This came after a moment he stepped onto an ejection seat and felt a rush of emotions.

Now, it’s been 16 years since the crash and Stricklin is releasing a book called ‘Survivor’s Obligation’. He wrote the book with his co-author, who beat an incurable cancer. Stricklin grew up in Colombiana, Alabama and lives there now with his wife and kids.

Stricklin said he hopes the book shows those who have been through any kind of trauma to be comfortable talking about it and know it’s ok to be emotional.

“We just didn’t talk about it and I’m not saying that’s the right thing. Now, I know that’s not the right thing to do and that’s the reason we wrote the book is so we show vulnerability and say here is how we dealt with it. This book is not about why I crashed. It’s about why I survived and how it impacted my family and the things we want to go on and help others deal with,” said Stricklin.

The book ‘Survivor’s Obligation’ is available on Amazon and Kindle. The official release of the hardcover is October 1.

