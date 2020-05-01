Retail Businesses Begin Opening Back up at The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -Two local businesses South Boutique and Mountain High Outfitters spent the day welcoming their customers back to shop inside their facility after being closed since Mid March.

“The first time I heard a store was opening back up, I literally shot out of my bed I was so excited.” said Maddy Ellis, Birmingham Resident

South Boutique staff say they feel special they are a part of a select few businesses that opened at the Summit on Thursday.

As a safety precaution, they only let about 8 people at a time at their store. They worked hard the past few weeks to make sure they are prepared to follow new guidelines put in place to operate.

“We have literally taken everything off the racks making sure all of our clothes are clean and sanitized. Deep cleaning our fitting rooms the wrap area. Our girls we’ve done meeting after meeting with our staff making sure everyone’s on the same page. We will have hand sanitizer on staff for our customers for our employees.” said Megan Stephens, Managing Director South Boutique

Mountain High Outfitters is another store that opened today.

“You’re in our space we are going to make sure you are putting us in a position where we have hand sanitized stations we have markings on the floor we are going to be lysoling like terminals.” said Zach Vorenkamp, Mountain High Outfitters

Vorenkamp says he hopes the new changes do not deter people from coming out to support them.