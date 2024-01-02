BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The new year is bringing new construction to Graymont Ave.

Tuesday, the city council approved a contractor bid for a repaving project.

The city council accepted a bid from James Paving Company for the project. It will cost nearly $780,000.

Crews will repave Graymont Ave. from Arkadelphia Road to 15th Street West in Birmingham. Councilor Carol Clarke said this will help improve the ride for this busy stretch of road.

“The conditions on the street were pretty bad and they were kind of worsened with the utility work that took place and it’s been quite a bumpy ride for a long time. So, this is great news for the citizens on the west side,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the project will also help improve the ride for both drivers and cyclists.

“It also supports a lot of cyclists. On those Thursday evening rides, and we love to see them coming through on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Cyclists use that path quite frequently so it’s a multimodal street,” Clarke said.

Councilor Clarke said an exact start time for the project is still unknown but she said she expects it to start sometime soon.