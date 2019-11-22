Restoring the Historic Masonic Temple

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Renovations for The Colored Masonic Temple (officially the Masonic Temple Building) are in the works. Henderson Company will make the renovations to the 7-story Renaissance-Revival style building that was constructed for the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Free & Accepted Masons of Alabama and is a contributing structure to the 4th Avenue Historic District.

The building was developed under the leadership of Grand Master Walter Woods. The current developer, Irvin Henderson, tells CBS 42, he plans to keep the architectual integrity of the building. “Were going to be working on a lot of predevelopment aspects of doing this particular development over the next few weeks,” says Henderson.

If you would like to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/PrinceHallMasonicTemple