Restaurants getting creative for pandemic Valentine’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rick Moonen is not satisfied with saying that Valentine’s Day is big for Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. That would be an understatement.

“Valentine’s Day is like the Super Bowl of the year for Perry’s Steakhouse,” said Moonen, master development chef at Perry’s. “It’s one of the most – it is the most romantic day of the year.”

He’s not alone with that sentiment. OpenTable reported last summer that dinner reservations via its site increase 228% on Valentine’s Day. This year, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place across the country, fewer seats are available. That means restaurants managers are having to get creative to meet their customers’ needs.

Perry’s and other restaurants are doing so this year by offering new Valentine’s Day specials or different ways of getting them. For example, if you prefer to stay home, you can order the Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2. It’s available only to-go and features more that just dinner. You’ll also get rose petals and a votive candle with a holder so you can create a romantic atmosphere in your own home.

“To me (it’s) the coolest thing ever,” Moonen said. “All you have to worry about is being charming.”

Reducing customers’ worries is part of the goal for restaurants this weekend. Vino, in Mountain Brook, is offering its Valentine’s Day special to-go, something they haven’t usually done in the past. They’re typically closed on Sundays, but they’re making an exception this weekend and offering the special Friday-Sunday.

“I love it,” Vino events manager Alison Moncrief said. “I think it’s great because I enjoy watching people be happy, and having a whole weekend of it instead of just one night, it really makes my month.”