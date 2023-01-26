BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday.

From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham.

A new feature this year is a pop-up food truck park located corner of 32nd St. South and 6th Ave. South. It’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Saturday.

City councilor Darrell O-Quinn said the food truck park could become permeant in the future.

“I think you’re going to see some construction happening there in the near future to try and make it a more permeant destination for food trucks, especially in that area. You know there’s quite a big lunch crowd scene,” O’Quinn said.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

