Residents in Oxmoor continue to battle flooding issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flash flood warnings continue across the metro area Tuesday. Monday night’s weather caused damage to homes, businesses, and streets throughout Birmingham.

Heavy rainfall on Pretoria Circle flows right down the road to Ostlin Street where the neighbors are dealing with flooding issues.

“Everything down this way where I am catches the brunt of it and we can’t take it anymore I’m tired,” said Gwendolyn Lewis.

Lewis has been dealing with flooding in her home for the past 18 years.

“I keep putting carpet down. This keeps happening. My furniture is a mess back there. Mold is growing back there. I have to put on a mask and hazmat suit gloves and all to get back there to keep mold off the wall and my furniture,” said Lewis.

It’s a similar story for Lewis’s neighbor Josephine Williams.

“Water gets down up and under my house causing damage,” said Williams.

Williams says she’s gone to city leaders to voice her concerns but there have been no long-term solutions.

“Community development from the city they’ve been out here checked the floors and everything and should nobody 72 years old have to live like this. I’m 72 years old and it just doesn’t make no sense,” said Williams.

CBS 42 News spoke with District 7 Councilor Wardine Alexander. She says the flooding issues in the Oxmoor neighborhood have been brought to her attention.

“When it rains it pours and it definitely rained in district seven. I had videos, reports, email, pictures shared with my office that show the rain and the effects it had in our district,” said Alexander.

Alexander says she’s working directly with her fellow council members, the Mayor, and the stormwater division to address the flooding issues.

“To advocate for the use of dollars that we have from the American Rescue Plan that can be used for community infrastructure repair and any work that we can do with the sewer system,” said Alexander.

Oxmoor Neighborhood Associaton President says they will hold a meeting soon to address their next steps moving forward to address the ongoing flooding issue.