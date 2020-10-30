Residents in Hoover work to recover from Hurricane Zeta storm damages

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts from Hurricane Zeta are underway after the storm left thousands of people statewide without power.

Hoover was hit hard along South Shades Crest Road with many power lines down and fallen tree limbs that resulted in the blocking of the roadway.

Throughout the day, neighbors noticed high congestion as locals were forced to turn their vehicles around and were rerouted.

Resident Brantley Hall says he was awake when the worst of the storm hit and they started getting heavy rain and wind.

“Around 1 a.m., all of a sudden you heard this huge gust of wind come through and then you heard this crack sound of a tree going down. Then there was a huge commotion outside of our house and the power dropped instantaneously,” Hall said.

Hall says he’s lived at a nearby home for several years and they have never been impacted by any severe storm.

