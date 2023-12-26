(KTAL/KMSS) – If you ever feel overwhelmed by the cost of staying connected in the digital age – you are not alone. A new report by Reviews.org revealed how much Americans spend annually on digital connectivity.

The report analyzed the State of Consumer Media Spending throughout 2023 across four services: internet, mobile phone plans, streaming, and cable TV.

The digital age has provided more choices than ever at every price point imaginable, so it’s no surprise that over a lifetime, Americans will spend an average of $203,830 on these essential utilities that we rely on for learning, entertainment, and to stay connected with those around us.

“These forms of technology are more expensive than ever before—and unfortunately, we can’t

live without them. But most consumers can save money just by doing a bit of research into their

options and being a little more picky about their cellular and internet plans and streaming

subscriptions. You don’t need the biggest data plan or the most streaming platforms to live a

functional life in the digital age,” Peter Holslin, Managing Editor of Reviews.org, said about the report.

So, what is the monthly average cost of these digital essentials?

Internet – $84/ month

Mobile plans – $66/ month

Streaming – $55/month

Cable TV – $80/month

It is reported that 33.53 percent, or one in three Americans, believe subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, and others are needed – not just a want or desire. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most work and learning was done online at home, the need for strong wireless connectivity and wired devices became even more evident.

The annual amount people spend on streaming, internet, and mobile services is just shy of $3400 per year – and Reviews.org highlighted a few interesting facts that may make you reconsider what you spend now and see what others are doing to control their spending.

Americans use about 13.5 GB of data per month, and the most popular mobile plan includes unlimited data. This may be a waste of money and unused data, according to Reviews.org.

About 41.37 percent of users share streaming service accounts with others to save on costs.

There are other ways to reduce what you spend on digital connection. Comparison shop for better internet and mobile service rates. Smaller carriers often have better deals for individual users. You can also try an array of free streaming services.

The full report on the State of Consumer Media Spending can be found on reviews.org