Rep. Robert Aderholt to miss votes in Washington D.C. due to COVID-19

(WIAT) — Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) will miss votes this week in Washington D.C., after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Aderholt released the following statement:

“A few days ago I was in close contact for several hours with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19. While I did not have symptoms, upon learning that this person tested positive, I immediately went into quarantine. I subsequently had a rapid test and it came back negative, and I still have no symptoms.

Over the weekend, I discussed my situation with the attending physician of the House of Representatives. He advised me to remain in quarantine and get another test later this coming week. Unfortunately, this also means I will have to miss votes this week, but the safety of my staff and colleagues is far more important, and I could possibly still expose someone. Therefore, I plan to remain here in Alabama in self-quarantine, rather than travel to Washington.

This virus continues to impact us all as the numbers spike here and around the world. However, I’m confident that a vaccine will begin to be distributed soon, that Congress can agree on a new COVID-19 relief package, and we can move beyond this trying and unsettling time in our history.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt