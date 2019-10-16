Rep Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure

(CNN) — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may get her own action figure.

A company known for making action figures based on politicians started a Kickstarter Tuesday to create the figure.

By the end of the day, it had already surpassed its fundraising goal of $15,000.

The 30-year-old Democratic lawmaker’s action figure will be six-inches tall, roughly an inch wide, and made from PVC and abs plastics.

The company, called “FCTRY,” makes a variety of unique action figures.

Including Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

Latest Stories