Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

by: Nexstar Media Wire

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 6: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to a crowd gathered for a march to defund the Minneapolis Police Department on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The march commemorated the life of George Floyd who was killed by members of the MPD on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar announced Monday that her father has died from complications of COVID-19.

The Minnesota representative released the following statement:

The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths on Monday from COVID-19 and 230 new cases, bringing the number of total positive cases in the state to 30,693.

