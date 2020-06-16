Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

MINNEAPOLIS – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar announced Monday that her father has died from complications of COVID-19.
The Minnesota representative released the following statement:
The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths on Monday from COVID-19 and 230 new cases, bringing the number of total positive cases in the state to 30,693.
