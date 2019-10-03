Renewed for Reentry: New program helping inmates land jobs upon release in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A new program is helping Jefferson County jail inmates be employable once they’re released.

Classes began this week, preparing inmates by teaching workplace skills, creating resumes, and even partaking in job interviews in the final week of the course.

10 males and 10 females are participating in the Renewed for Reentry program.

Virginia Kendrick is an inmate participating in the program. She has been in and out of jail over the last 20 years. She says, often times the biggest obstacle upon release, is landing a job.

“When they see my background they don’t want to hire me,” said Kendrick. She is hoping this program will help her break the cycle.

The program is made possible through partnerships with the Dannon project and Lawson State College. The program coordinator says, all too often, those released from jail end up back behind bars down the road.

“These students are smart. They’re brilliant, and if we can give them the tools and resources to help them along this path, that’s the goal,” said Wayne Heard.

The program is funded through federal grants and is available for non-violent offenders.

The 7-week program ends on November 18. At that time, inmates that successfully complete the program will be released and begin their new careers, or take additional classes to help land a job.

