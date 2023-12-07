WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thursday marks 82 years since 2,403 service members and civilians were killed in an attack at the Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii. Each year, Dec. 7 is recognized as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and commemoration ceremonies are held across the country.

On Thursday, Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans and active-duty service members gathered in Honolulu for the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration Ceremony.

“As each year passes, we say goodbye to more and more of our friends who served on Dec. 7, 1941,” said Tom Leatherman, Superintendent of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

There is only one crew member who served on the USS Arizona during the attack who is still living. Lou Conter is 102 years old. Conter could not attend today’s ceremony in person, but he shared a special video message for those in attendance.

In a statement released by the White House, President Joe Biden said “I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage shown by our brave service members that day and remember their sacrifices.”

President Biden ordered all federal agencies to fly U.S. flags at half-staff on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.