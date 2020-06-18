Father of EJ Bradford Jr. wants 2018 Galleria shooting case reopened

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. would’ve turned 23 years old Thursday.

His father, Emantic Bradford, is still seeks justice for his sons death nearly two years after he was shot and killed by police in the Riverchase Galleria on November 22, 2018, mistaken for shooting two people at the mall.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, but in the end we got to band together and press the issue and get justice for all of them,” Bradford said. ​

Surveillance video from the Galleria shows the moment shoppers scatter at the sound of gun shots that night. Bradford was seen running toward the gunfire, holding a licensed handgun of his own. A moment later, a responding Hoover police officer shot and kills Bradford, believing he was responsible for the mall shooting.

The Hoover Police officer was never convicted. Now, Bradford’s father said he wants the case reopened.

