Police: Registered sex offender runs from Pensacola officers, scales communications tower

UPDATE (6:11 p.m.) — ADX Communications owns this tower. This doesn’t affect Cat Country 98.7, but it does affect signal on NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola. They’ve been asked to power down the tower temporarily.

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) — Police now work to rescue the man from the radio tower.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Police say a registered sex offender who ran off from officers has scaled a tower in Pensacola.

It’s happening on Palafox and Jordan. Images from the scene show the man about halfway up a large tower.

The incident is causing traffic troubles in the area as well and police are asking people to avoid the area.

News 5 will remain cautious when showing the man on the tower as we do not want to risk showing anything that is of a graphic nature

