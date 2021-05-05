Regions Tradition kicks off, bringing star power to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday marked the start of the 2021 Regions Tradition golf tournament at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

Some of Alabama’s most well-known people came to play for charity, including NBS and Auburn great Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and others.

This is one of the better sporting events in the state,” Tuberville said. “We got a lot of good ones in the state, but this is one of the better ones. It feeds everybody, even if you’re not a golf fan you can come out and get to be a part of it. I’ve been out here for years and a lot of money has gone to a lot of great things.”

“It brings us together, its for great causes and that’s what it’s all about,” UAB football coach Bill Clark added.

The PGA athletes will begin teeing off at the Regions Tradition Thursday morning with first tee time at 9:25 a.m.. The tournament will be played through Sunday.