BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Regions Bank is bringing the holiday spirit to downtown Birmingham with the city’s tallest light display.

“We’re just happy to bring about that feeling that you know Christmas is around the corner,” said Veleka Finch, the Vice President of Corporate Media and PR for Regions Bank.

Finch said the display has been an annual tradition for more than 40 years and they’re happy to continue the tradition.

“It’s such a big thing to us because, with Regions, this is our headquarter city and to know that we’re able to provide this for the people in our headquarter city every year brings us joy,” said Finch.

A crew of technicians start the process months in advance placing a colored light sleet in every window on all 30 floors.

With hundreds of lights used, it takes time and patience to perfect what people on the outside looking in see.

“It looks great. I think that not only myself, but it puts the city of Birmingham in the mood,” said Birmingham resident Kowalski Brown. “It brings people together, and secondly it just gets everybody in a good mood. How could you not be in a good mood with all these lights?”

“It puts me in the mood for Christmas. I love to see the lights,” said Birmingham resident Kimberly Chase.

The Regions Center building will light up every day between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. unil the end of December.