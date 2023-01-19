OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence.

Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford.

Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull Property Group owns the space, and Denton said they hope to have new retailers in the stores before the start of the summer.

The space is where Sears was located at the mall, and Denton said the leasable space not being divided benefits potential retailers.

“That opens it up to a lot of our big box stores that have to have a certain square footage that we don’t have anywhere else in the city,” Denton said.

Denton said the new leasing space will allow shoppers more convenience at some of their favorite stores.

“Customers have the opportunity if its just one store they want to go to; they can just pull up, hop out, get whatever they need, and be on their way,” she said.

Denton said new restaurants are also under development around the newly developed section of the Quintard Mall.