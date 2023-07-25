PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 30 years ago this month, one of Alabama’s favorite sons, Davey Allison, lost his life in a helicopter crash.

CBS 42 Sr. Reporter David Lamb was able to catch up with Red Farmer, the man who survived the crash that claimed the life of a NASCAR superstar.

Red Farmer will turn 91 in just a matter of months, but shows little sign of slowing down. Most days you will find him working on cars and most weekends racing them.

“It’s just something that gets in your blood and I still love it and enjoy it. I still work on these cars all the time. I come over here everyday, I just changed motors yesterday by myself. Pull it out, put the new motor in. I still enjoy working on the cars. And then I get to go up there Saturday nights and race against three of my grandson,” said Farmer.

Farmers love of racing linked him to the Alabama Gang and the famed ‘Racing Allison’s.’ Even serving as crew chief for Davey Allison.

“He was one of a kind, that’s for sure. Davey was just somebody that you could never, you could never, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Davey,” Farmer said.

Davey and Red made championship memories on the race track. Memories Farmer chooses to recall this time of year, when the anniversary of the fateful helicopter crash rolls around every year. A day and moment he can recall like it was yesterday.

“When things went crazy and the helicopter starting going out of control all this crazy stuff, I was still strapped in and I braced myself to the side of the dome and kind of holding on,” Farmer said. “But Davey was still flying the car, he was still trying to fly it, control it and he didn’t get to brace himself like I did.”

Famer’s injuries were minor while Allison fought for his life.

“I told them at the hospital when we got there that I was still in good shape. If we could take some of my good fortune and add it to Davey and take away some of his injuries and give me a few more, I’d be glad to trade it. He was like a second son to me since the day he was born,” said Farmer.

Farmer keeps his memories of Allison close. Even carrying a photo of Davey in his wallet a sign of the special bond the two shared.

“It was just a close relationship between me and Davey, more like a father son deal,” said Farmer.

In his garage in Pelham, Farmer still has a love for racing. Even though the fumes of which are impacting his breathing. His addiction to the track and love of racing endures. A love that he sees lasting a lifetime.

“Well, I’d like to do this from now on. I never know, until I am on the brown side of the grass instead of the green side, you know,” Farmer concluded.