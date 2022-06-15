FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — American Red Cross volunteers are assisting people who were affected by the Chateau Glen Oaks apartment fire in Fairfield Wednesday.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers were on the scene helping nearly 30 individuals, including 10 minors to provide assistance and determine their needs.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year and most of these are home fires. In a typical year, home fires kill more people in the United States than all other natural disasters combined.