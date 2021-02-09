Recovery efforts still being made in Fultondale 2 weeks after tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been two weeks since the Fultondale was hit by an EF-3 tornado, devastating many of in the community. Now, residents and city leaders are working hard to pick up the pieces after this and progress is underway.

Timothy Wright has lived on the north side of town for 50 years. The tornado tore up parts of his ceiling, left a gaping hope in his living room, and trees through his home. Wright said he’s tried to clean up the past few days, but there is still a long way to go.

Due to the extent of the damage his home sustained, Wright is now staying at a nearby Fairfield Inn & Suites with the help of a local organization. However, he’s not sure if that relief will be extended.

“Wednesday is my last day here, but it could be extended they are trying to get me a rental house through the insurance company,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Fultondale officials are hard at work to continue providing assistance to tornado victims. A distribution center is now being ran at the City Gas Warehouse and Councilor Billy Hughes said city leaders are giving out goods to people in need. City leaders also hope to get a federal disaster declaration declared this week to help them increase storm recovery efforts.

“It will put more resources on the ground immediately and FEMA if they get involved will immediately set up a location for citizens to be able to report to them and they will immediately get some assistance,” Hughes said.

Through the long road to recovery, people like Wright are feeling blessed they weathered the storm, but also thankful to all who have supported the community he calls home.

“Fultondale has always had a pickup center for hurricanes and stuff and sent them and now it’s our turn and everybody has turned out tenfold what we give to them I guarantee you,” Wright said.

To help Wright make repairs to his home and work towards getting a new car, call him at 205-994-4876. He is also accepting donations through P.O. Box 791 Fultondale, AL, 35068.