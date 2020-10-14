Record numbers for absentee voting in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — We are three weeks out from election day, and many states including Alabama are seeing a historic number of voters. While Alabama does not offer early voting, you can cast your ballot now for absentee, in person. With more voters, that can mean long wait times.

At the Jefferson County Courthouse location, some voters waited nearly three hours to cast their votes. Secretary of State John Merrill said it is because of the unprecedented number of voters.

“Our absentee election managers, our circuit clerks have been overwhelmed with the number of people that have gone to the polls in record numbers,” Merrill said.

Merrill said more than 91,000 people have voted absentee in Alabama so far, breaking the state’s previous record of 89,000. Merrill anticipates this pace will continue on November 3.

“We’re going to have between 2.5 and 2.8 million people cast their ballot on election day,” Merrill said. “That’s between 67-75% of our eligible voters going to the polls to make sure their voice is heard.”

To check if you are registered to vote in Alabama, click here.

