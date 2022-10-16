TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest overnight. A few passing showers are possible, especially north of I-20. Rain will be very isolated. More spots than not miss out on rain. Overnight temperatures will be seasonable, with morning lows Monday reaching the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds will stick around through the first half of the day. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out mainly south of I-20 through the first half of the day, but odds of measurable rainfall are very slim. It will be a cooler day, with highs staying in the 60s and low 70s.

COLD SNAP INCOMING: Cold Canadian air dips south behind Monday’s cold front, ushering in very cold air for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday, but a brisk north wind will drop wind-chills into the teens and 20s in the morning. Highs will stay in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon, with perhaps some spots north of Birmingham struggling to reach 50° despite ample sunshine. If our forecast high of 53° for Birmingham pans out, that would break the record low high temperature by 2 degrees. Temperatures dip at or below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights across Central Alabama, leading to widespread frost. If we get to the freezing mark on Wednesday morning in Birmingham, it would mark the earliest freeze in 109 years! While we’re forecasting Birmingham to be fairly close to the freezing mark both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, temperatures outside the more densely packed Birmingham metro are forecast to drop below freezing, with many spots north of Birmingham in the 20s. Friday morning will be a bit warmer, but we still think it will be cold enough to support patchy frost, especially in the typical cold pockets.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures trend up and we stay dry over the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 40s.

Storm Team 7 Day