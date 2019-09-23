Recent drought could affect pumpkin crops

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Meteorologist Nate Harrington has been telling us all morning about the unusual warmer temperatures we are experiencing.



Those temperatures are now playing a role and affecting some Shelby County pumpkin farmers.

pumpkins need rain to grow like most crops. but what’s made it even harder is also the crazy heat we’ve had the past month.



At Old Baker Farm in Harpersville, Alabama, they said they would have been in trouble if they had not taken action to make sure their pumpkins and other crops got the water it needed. Jerry Baker with Old Baker Farm has been out constantly watering his pumpkins and making sure the root is healthy.



Baker says his pumpkins look good this year but he says he’s lucky to have creeks and wells to support him.



Baker explained, “We’ve had to water them all along. To make sure they didn’t dry up because it was really, really hot and even though we did water them when it was really really hot, we got I think one day it was 107 degrees or something like that on my thermometer and when pumpkins are like that they just quit growing and the little pumpkins shrivel up and fall off the vine.”



The same thing goes for their corn and cotton– all the things you look forward to during the fall.

Baker says every year it’s not easy to grow pumpkins.

He says the heat was what really worried him and then no cool down from the rain.



Baker said, “Pumpkins are a tough crop to grow in the south. They’re a northern crop more so than a southern crop but they’re tough to grow every year and it’s just some years are a little better than some. Some years it rains, a lot more rain, is worse than a dry really because I have water but when it rains too much they rot.”

Old Baker Farm told CBS 42 that they are almost ready for their harvest hours which consists of hayrides, corn maze, and of course pumpkin picking.



That all kicks off on Saturday.


