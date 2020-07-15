‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams arrested during protest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIAT) — Officers arrested 87 people, including reality TV star Porsha Williams, during a protest on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Porsha Williams, from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was booked for her involvement in a protest calling for criminal charges against the Louisville officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police, protesters were charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespassing.

The protest was led by a group called “Until Freedom” and the Grassroots Law Project.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Full Election Results

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page