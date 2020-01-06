Reaching your 2020 fitness goals

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — You’ve seen the social media posts, “New Year. New Me,” as many people decide to focus on their health and fitness at the start of the new year.

One personal trainer says that gyms start out full in January, but then membership begins to dwindle.

“There are a few things you can do to stick with your fitness goals when January 1 hits, and until hopefully make it to the next January 1,” said Darien Pippens.

Pippens is a personal trainer at Planet Fitness. He works with several clients with fitness levels ranging from beginner to advanced.

Video workouts courtesy Darien Pippens, Hot 107.7, and Planet Fitness

He suggests three things: set realistic and attainable goals, start out slow and ask for help.

“Don’t try to overdo it and say, ‘I’m going to lose 50 pounds in three months,’ that number is so big, mentally you might shut down,” Pippens said.

Pippens says gradually working your way into better health helps you stick with your goals. Once you have realistic goals, it’s time to commit and be consistent.

“It’s going to get tough. The dog days or the first days after that initial workout, you’re going to be sore,” he said.

Pippens says that’s the time to push through and keep going. He explains if you make it through the second week without burning out and giving up, you’re more likely to succeed.

To make it easier, he suggests having an accountability partner.

“The number one thing is having someone there to give you that extra push, to say, ‘We are going to get this. Me and you together we are going to do it.'”

