Rapper Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Customers and workers at the Chicken Express in Southlake Texas near Dallas were in for a special present Wednesday courtesy of a famous former employee, according to a report from KXAS.
The world renowned musician and rapper Post Malone is returning to his old place of work to surprise employees and customers with a free pair of the new Post Malone Crocs.
Post Malone worked at this Chicken Express as a teenager after his family moved to Grapevine Texas when he was nine-years-old.
According to the Dallas Morning News, when the first iteration of the Post Malone Crocs collaboration was released in Nov. 2018, they sold out in less than a day.
LATEST POSTS
- RECALL: 1.4 million more Takata airbags recalled after new problem found; 1 death reported
- Pelosi requests Trump impeachment articles move forward — what now?
- Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks for the first time since injury
- ‘Christmas Vacation’ returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary
- Family says Nevada woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria after medical procedure