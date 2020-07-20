Raising Men Lawn Care founder challenges kids to bubble mower races

News

by: WHNT News

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Ready, set, mow!

Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Services in Huntsville, is challenging area children to beat him in a bubble mower race.

Kids ages 3-6 are encouraged to participate. Runners will receive a bubble mower, a shirt and a trophy whether they win or lose. Smith said he has about 20 bubble mowers available.

Anyone interested in participating can reach Smith on his Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page