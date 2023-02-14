Forecast Summary. We have entered an unsettled weather pattern here for the next few days. No two days will be alike for the next 7 days, so get ready.



For tonight, breezy and mild. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 50s, which is closer to our average highs for this time of year.

Tomorrow we will have a few morning showers followed by a few afternoon storms. The weather Wednesday will not be severe. There will be hit and miss showers, which does make it a bit harder to plan around.

A robust cold front enters the picture Thursday which will cause a domino effect of storms across Alabama from noon through midnight Friday morning. Some of these storm could trend severe. At this time I think the biggest threat will be strong winds, followed by tornadoes and then large hail. Flooding isn’t a huge threat at this time, but with any thunderstorm that bubbles up and remains somewhat stationary until it dissipates, could produce locally heavy rainfall.



Friday, the wind returns and so does the cold air and sunshine. As with most of these winter time fronts, it’s only holding back the cold air. We will go from the 70s Thursday to the 40s on Friday. Lows drop into the 20s by Saturday morning.