Rain Tonight Followed By A Warm Up Into the Holiday Weekend

It will be a cloudy night, with rain early on your Tuesday. With the clouds overnight tonight, temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We will have showers beginning as early 1am in West Alabama and even some spots south of i-20. Rain will begin to increase in coverage long I-65 through sun rise, then slowly move to east by mid morning. We may see a stray shower near noon. With morning clouds, and only a few breaks by afternoon, temperatures won’t have enough time to climb all that high. Temperatures will likely only top out around 50°, with a few communities harder pressed to get out of the upper 40s.

As you are planning any of those last minute shopping trips, the best chance of rain will be tomorrow morning. The rain chances diminish Tuesday afternoon as a dry air races in behind this quick passing front. That will drop temperatures into Wednesday morning but it will also bring us clear skies through the end of the week. No rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading into Christmas, it won’t be a white Christmas, but it will be a nice Christmas. Temperatures will warm as we near the Holiday weekend. We will be close to, if not at 70, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the da after Christmas.