Thursday: This ribbon of moist air continues to meander itself across south Alabama. Although there will be a chance for some early morning showers, then an increase in afternoon showers with a possible storm, not everyone will be seeing rain. Temperatures overnight will settle around 70° with those afternoon highs ranging between the upper 70s to lower 80s.







Friday: The air will begin to stabilize a bit as we head to the end of the week. The highest rain chances should move farther south. I won’t eliminate rain from the forecast, but I will place the best coverage closer to I-85, with sporadic showers between I-20 and I-85.





The weather should be good for Friday night football, I am going to be watching for random shower, but again, that would likely happen to our south and more specifically to our southeast. It should be a great night for some Friday Night Lights. Here is our game of the week, featuring Pinson Valley and McCadory.

Into the Weekend: The weekend will return to a more summertime pattern, meaning we will have warmer temperatures and diurnally driven afternoon showers and storms. This means rain caused by the heat of that, that generally occur late afternoon and early evening. I sure hope rain doesn’t spoil any afternoon activities, especially some Gamecock Football. I can’t say for certain there won’t be rain, but I can guarantee that more people see sunshine than see rain Saturday.