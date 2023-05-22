Overnight, shower return. Scattered showers in east Alabama during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Rain chances will dwindle down throughout the day. It will be a cooler day too. With morning clouds and rain, that prevents temperatures from climbing too much. We will likely top out in the low to mid 70s.

The SEC Tournament may have some early morning set backs but rain shouldn’t wash away the entire day. That first game is at 9:30am as UGA takes on South Carolina. Here’s that Tuesday SEC baseball tourny forecast.



Wednesday will see the return of sunshine. It will be a comfortable morning with a clear sky followed by loads of sunshine for the afternoon and pleasant temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The SEC tournament looks great through Friday. There may be a pop up shower late Friday, but as of now, it doesn’t seem to be a big impact and shouldn’t disrupt any games.



As we round out the week and move into the weekend there will be a slight chance of some showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.