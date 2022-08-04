TONIGHT: A comfortable evening with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain has ended and the sky becomes partly cloudy.





TOMORROW: Another nice, dry start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. A ridge of high pressure begins to build and that will ease our rain chances as we round out the week. Highs will return to the low 90s and those heat index values will be back in the upper 90s. An isolated afternoon storm can’t be ruled out, but any rain we get shouldn’t last too long. This is summer in the south after all.





WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday will be a lot like Friday but instead of 1 out 5 people seeing rain it may go up to 1 out of 4. Still 20-30% coverage. That changes a bit Sunday as this ridge of high pressure relaxes. We could see more coverage of those late afternoon storms.