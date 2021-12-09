Rain Begins Tonight With Strong Storms Moving in Early Saturday

Watch the latest weather update here

Rain moves in tonight, but it will not be severe. On and off showers continue through the start of your Friday. By afternoon, we will have more clouds than rain, and temperatures will climb into the 70s.



Saturday, early morning, a line of thunderstorms begins moving into west Alabama during the pre-dawn hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds in excess of 60+, and isolated tornado are all threats at this time, with the greatest threat being straight line winds.



These storms will quickly race across west Alabama between 3am-8am, moving along i-65 closer to 8am-11am, and passing through east Alabama around noon Saturday.

This event will not be prolonged, but there may be some leftover showers behind the main line that still create some wet weather Saturday afternoon.



We will have an early day high temperature Saturday in the upper 60s to low 70s and after the front passes the temperatures will drop quickly.



Sunshine and cooler weather is back Sunday and the rain stays away for the start of next week.