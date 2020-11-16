Raiders’ Josh Jacob nominated for FedEx Player of the Week award

Today, the NFL announced that Josh Jacobs is a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Broncos.

Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 21 attempts (5.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in Week 10.

You’ll find a list of all nominees below:

Air Nominees:

· Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed 28 of 39 attempts (71.8 percent) for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 124.0 rating in Week 10.

· Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 attempts (58.7 percent) for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 110.1 rating in Week 10.

· Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 108.1 rating in Week 10.

Ground Nominees:

· Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones rushed for 192 yards on 23 attempts (8.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 10.

· Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 21 attempts (5.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in Week 10.

· Cleveland running back Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards on 19 attempts (6.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 10.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in their market. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in each community.

LATEST POSTS