Quinnen Williams is giving $500 to 100 single parents in Birmingham. Here’s how to apply.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama football star and New York Jets’ defensive end Quinnen Williams is spreading holiday joy to 100 single-parent families in his hometown.
Williams announced Thursday his nonprofit, Quinnen Williams Foundation, will gift $500 to 100-single parent families (totaling $50,000) in the Birmingham area. Williams says he will personally review and select each family.
Apply here. The deadline to enter is Dec. 16.
