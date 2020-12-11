Quinnen Williams is giving $500 to 100 single parents in Birmingham. Here’s how to apply.

{WIAT - Birmingham} This evening will be quiet, dry, and cloudy. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s to around 60. By midnight, showers will start entering northwest Alabama and by sunrise a line of rain starts the day for those along and west of I-65. This is what I'm calling round ONE of the weekend rain. As we move into the afternoon, rain moves into east Alabama, where west Alabama starts to see sunshine. Highs tomorrow remain in the 60s.

Rain comes to an end by Saturday evening for east Alabama and temperatures will stop cooling a bit Saturday night. Sunday, by in large, will remain relatively dry, and mostly sunny. Round TWO of weekend rain moves in around 6pm Sunday night. The rain Sunday night will be soaking. No severe weather is expected. It will also be a cold rain, as this will be ahead of a potent cold front.

The rain is gone by the time you wake up Monday morning, so I'll keep rain chances confined to those pre-dawn hours Monday. We will see a clearing sky Monday with cooling temperatures.