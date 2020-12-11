Quinnen Williams is giving $500 to 100 single parents in Birmingham. Here’s how to apply.

FILE – In this July 26, 2019, file photo, New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama football star and New York Jets’ defensive end Quinnen Williams is spreading holiday joy to 100 single-parent families in his hometown.

Williams announced Thursday his nonprofit, Quinnen Williams Foundation, will gift $500 to 100-single parent families (totaling $50,000) in the Birmingham area. Williams says he will personally review and select each family.

Apply here. The deadline to enter is Dec. 16.

