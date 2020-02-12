Questions about flooding at Vestavia Bowl

Vestavia Hills, Ala., (WIAT) — The parking lot prone to flooding in Vestavia Hills that was tough to navigate Monday was busy inside Tuesday. Sandbags still surround the building.

Cinnamon McCulley with Vestavia Hills says Vestavia Bowl is located in the floodplain. She says the city inspects the area but the city cannot repair or replace private pipes and can only work on public property. “According to our building code today, those businesses would never be allowed to be built where they are,” says McCulley.

U.S. 31 is an ALDOT controlled road, and Columbiana road which runs into 31 near where it meets I-65 is controlled by the county. While businesses are heavily impacted by massive rainfall, private property owners are responsible for their businesses.