Questions abound as tax season begins during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday marks the beginning of tax season, bringing many questions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s an unusual tax season, even when it comes to the start date. Normally, people could start filing their taxes in January. But the Internal Revenue Service said it needed more time for programming and testing of its systems following tax law changes in late December that allowed for a second round of stimulus payments. The IRS said that programming work was crucial to making sure its systems ran smoothly.

The delay in the start of tax season could mean it’ll take longer for your refund check to come through. But according to a Birmingham CPA, there is a way to prevent that.

“What I would advise is, if any way possible, file your return electronically,” said William Dow, a CPA at Warren Averett. “And that will get you your refund a lot faster.”

Many people worked from home in 2020 because of the pandemic, and they may not be able to get write-offs for resulting expenses. Dow said people who are self employed can get these write-offs, but not employees.

“The IRS did away with employee business expenses a couple years ago, and so unfortunately, that hasn’t changed with COVID,” Dow said.

There’s a chance people who worked from home may have to pay more in taxes this year. According to Dow, if they don’t live in the city where their employer is located, they may have to pay double occupational tax – to the city where they live and the city where the business is. It’s a complex issue that Dow believes will be decided by lawmakers.

“It’s going to have to be on a state legislative basis,” he said. “Now, what could happen then is you could then have 50 different rules. And so you could potentially need to have some federal guidance to come in and to kind of level the playing field.”

The key question is whether the employee will be taxed where they live or where they work. There’s a chance, Dow said, they could be taxed by both cities. Either way, he thinks lawmakers could resolve the issue quickly.