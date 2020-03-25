TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix has confirmed it is working to add physical barriers between customers and employees in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida-based grocery-store chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
Installations will begin this coming weekend and are expected to be fully installed companywide within the next two weeks.
LATEST POSTS
- Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
- Publix to install plexiglass barriers at registers amid coronavirus pandemic
- Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
- Ivey: No plans for a statewide shelter in place order
- Central AL Forecast: Dry weather and a big warm up to close the week