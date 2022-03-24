TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of neighbors came to the Trussville Civic Center Thursday to learn more about impacts from the upcoming construction work to widen I-59.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to add a travel lane to the heavily used portion of I-59 in both directions between I-459 and Chalkville Mountain Road. The project is expected to take about a year to complete. A public input meeting Thursday.

“The traveling public uses it every day and we need their perception and their comments as to what they see to help us make the best decisions as we move forward,” said DeJarvis Leonard, the East Central Region Engineer for ALDOT.

Plans call for I-59 south to be reduced to one lane of traffic with on ramps to the interstate closed at exit 143 and exit 140. The future of exit 148 in Argo remains up in the air.

“The on ramps at Chalkville Mountain Road, Deerfoot and Argo will be affected. Primarily, more so, Chalkvile Mountain Road and Deerfoot. Argo, we’re re-assessing that one and after comments here today, we make some adjustments to the on ramp for Argo,” said Leonard.

Drivers from communities like Trussville, Clay, Argo, and Margaret could be forced to take alternate southbound routes like Highway 11 and Roebuck Parkway to get back onto I-59.

“We’ll have a team that will be working on the signals on both of those routes to ensure that we get more time in the mornings to get them through those intersections,” said Leonard.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat told CBS 42 that he expected some traffic delays during the roadwork. He’s also concerned about larger trucks.

“Tractor-trailers will be a problem. When there is an accident on the interstate we actually experience that now and it does create quite a problem. We are not situated enough to have tractor-trailers backed up coming through town when we still have school buses, school traffic, things like that to deal with,” Choat said.

Roadwork is being completed along several sections of Highway 11 where there are plenty of storefronts. Choat said there could be an impact.

“I’m afraid in our downtown in particular it is going to effect some of those new businesses that have opened up just because of the amount of traffic,” said Choat.

While the entire project is likely to last a year, ALDOT is hopeful it can move to a later phase of the project within 6 months that would allow for the I-59 southbound on ramps to open again and reduce traffic through areas like Trussville.

“By then all the ramp closures will be completed and will be reopened so it won’t be near as much traffic. We will be back to the same scenario where we are today, two lanes in both directions and being able to maneuver both 459 and 59 south,” said Leonard.

In the end, Choat knows that the work on I-59 will allow for better traffic flow through the growing area. He’s hopeful the input session will allow ALDOT to find a plan with a reduced impact to neighbors.

“We’ve asked for this project and we’ve wanted this project for a long time. We need it and with a project like this comes heartaches and heartburns,” said Choat.

To learn more about the plans, click here.