Public input hearing set for Talladega toll bridge

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — After years of discussion, Talladega County could finally be getting a toll bridge connecting Highway 280 and I-65.

If the county approves the construction of a toll bridge here in Sylacauga, it would cost drivers $2 each way and would save them at least 20 minutes on their commutes.

Multiple county commissioners are behind the project but want to hear from the people before any decisions are made.

“It’s going to do a lot of great things for our county. It’s going to create business, it’s going to make driving in our county. It’s going to do tremendous things for our county,” said Malley Limbaugh.

The project would be privately funded and cost $30-40 million. Two-thirds of the money will go towards repairing and expanding county roads that lead up to the bridge.

“We’re not asking the taxpayers for one red cent. We’re taking all the risk and just hoping we’re right on the traffic count,” said Time James, the man behind the project.

This isn’t the first bridge James has built. He developed the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach. He says there’s no downside to the bridge for Talladega and Shelby County residents.

“Land values will go up dramatically. It will be an economic driver that you haven’t seen. It will probably be the single most important economic event in south Shelby County and west Talladega County.”

Licenses need to be obtained from both Talladega and Shelby county. If approved, James said the bridge could be built by the spring of 2022. A public input hearing is set for Jan. 13.

