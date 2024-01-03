OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A limestone quarry could soon be coming to East Alabama.

A public hearing to hear from residents about the permit requests to build it is coming up later this month. It came about after residents like attorney Jake Mathews voiced their concerns to local officials.

“It’s our home and I think that’s the crux of it,” Mathews said. “We don’t need this in our community.”

Mathews said he only found out about the project after looking at ADEM’s website around Thanksgiving. He lives across the street from the proposed project and now has a sign against the quarry in his front yard.

“If I am going to do something on my property that’s going to impact my neighbors, a good neighbor would be to let that neighbor know and get their input,” Mathews said.

Community concerns with the help of the Coosa Riverkeeper helped get the comment period extended beyond Christmas. They also sparked the need for a public hearing.

Justinn Overton is the executive director of the Coosa Riverkeeper. Her biggest concern is discharge from the quarry could impact Choccolocco and Jackson Creeks.

“This road is the gateway to Cheaha which is one of the most fabulous amenities of the Coosa River basin,” Overton said. “This particular part of the Coosa River Basin is a huge reason that people come and visit.”

Pillar Materials, LLC, is the company behind the project that would be started by Lance Taylor. Taylor is currently the President of Taylor Corp. General Contracts and said about 10 percent of their acreage be used for the operation – with only 20 to 25 acres having high-quality aggregate stone.

He sent us this statement:

“ADEM and the EPA have very strict guidelines for Mining Operations and rightly so. We have worked with ADEM to meet and even exceed these limits in order to protect the environment.” Lance Taylor, President, Taylor Corp. General Contracts

Mathews said he is just looking toward retirement in the home he has loved.

“This is the last thing we thought we would ever have to be fighting is the issue of a quarry that is going to impact our home,” Mathews said.

Overton said she has been working with Taylor and that he approached her first to get a better understanding of the environmental impacts. The two plan to visit the area that would be most impacted Thursday.

Taylor said Pillar Materials has agreed to help remove fallen trees and obstacles to allow the public to use the creek for recreational activities. He said Pillar is also looking to donate and invest back into the community just like Taylor Corp. If approved, he said the construction would create 8 to 12 high-paying jobs with benefits.

There will be a community meeting on Jan. 11 and then the actual public hearing is set for Jan. 23. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center located at 401 McCullars Lane in Oxford.