Protestors shut down interstate in Oakland,CA after George Floyd’s death

OAKLAND, Calif. (WIAT) — After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland, California earlier Friday evening, a group of protesters took their demonstration against the death of George Floyd onto the interstate —- shutting down the freeway in both directions.
After marching near Oakland police department headquarters, the protesters made their way onto the freeway from an on-ramp.
Chopper video above the scene shows protestors spreading out onto the freeway just before 9 p.m. Friday night, with a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the roadway.
Police confirmed multiple officers were injured by thrown objects.
