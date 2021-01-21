Protective Stadium, Legacy Arena on pace for October openings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after construction began on Protective Stadium, the BJCC’s executive director says the amount of progress has been significant, and it’s on pace to open in October.

Tad Snider told CBS 42 Wednesday the facility is about 70% complete, and it should be open in time UAB’s Oct. 2 football game against Liberty, which will be the venue’s first event.

“Protective Stadium has so much excitement around it,” Snider said. “I’m just really thrilled for us, the community and our partners and UAB at what that’s going to bring.”

Much of the outside of the stadium already is visible, and Snider said the interior features, including the playing surface, seats and scoreboard, will go into place this spring. Snider said the progress is encouraging, especially consider it’s happened mostly during a pandemic.

“I would just count it down to a lot of really great preparation by our partners, the contractors, the suppliers, the subcontractors and everybody just being really diligent about maintaining a safe and secure site during all this,” Snider said.

Renovations at Legacy Arena are on moving toward a late-October completion date. Snider said he’s not sure if the facility will open with a concert or sports event, but the arena is grabbing the attention of many event organizers.

“The good things is there’s interest and events holding dates that can’t wait to get in and start having live events again,” he said.

Snider expects December to be a busy month for the new arena, which has been under construction since March. He said leaders are preparing to implement COVID-19 safety procedures there and at Protective Stadium, in case they’re still necessary.

He said the two facilities could be “transformational for Birmingham.”

“And then in the middle of it, we’ve got the BJCC campus, and we’ve had a handful of really successful years leading up until March of this year, and we can’t wait to start having all those events again,” he said.