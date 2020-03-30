Prosecutor: Man charged with felonies for claiming to spread COVID-19 to shopping carts, police car

FLINT, Mich. (NEXSTAR) – A 26-year-old Michigan man claiming to have coronavirus faces multiple felonies for intentionally touching shopping carts and kissing a police car window Friday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a news release.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle, of Mount Morris, has been charged with harmful substance-person falsely exposed, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Miracle was spotted walking around inside a Mount Morris Kroger store putting his hands down his pants, then touching and pushing shopping carts “while stating that he was infected with COVID-19,” according to the release.

Miracle allegedly tried to grab shopping carts from other customers in the parking lot and acted verbally aggressive toward Kroger workers.

Responding officers arrested Miracle and, during the ride to the county jail, he “kissed the window of the police vehicle leaving clearly visible residue in an apparent attempt to spread the virus to police and others,” the release states.

Prosecutor Leyton called it a “very disturbing incident” that made people fear for their health and safety during an already stressful time.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our community and we are doing everything we can to hold accountable people who would do harm to others in any fashion,” Leyton said.

Miracle remains in jail awaiting arraignment in the 67th District Court in Flint.