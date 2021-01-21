Proposed landfill in Jefferson County raises concern for residents

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commissioners listened to public concern Thursday night over a proposed landfill near Old Mt. Olive Road.

The meeting took place at the Gardendale Civic Center. The idea of a new landfill in the area is causing major concern amongst most people in the community.

Most people who spoke at Thursday’s meeting wonder why their part of the county is up for the landfill since there is another landfill not far from this new site.

“There is no benefit to the community. There is nothing that’s going to benefit us at all. This is only going to benefit one man’s pocket,” Alyssa Belchor said.

Attorney Greg Reid says peoples water supply, land, and livelihoods will be greatly impacted.

“Their property values are going to be adversely affected by the proximity of this landfill,” Reid said.

But William Cousins with Hilltop Recycling, the company wanting to create the landfill, says most of the claims from the opposing side have been exaggerated.

“To do numerous studies on well water. And all of those studies have come back. There is no significant impact to any well water,” Cousins said.

Cousins says the new landfill would only be used by contract customers, not open to the public. He says a landfill to focus on recycling is needed in the county.

“At some point in this county, and at some point in this state, somebody has got to start recycling,” Cousins said.

But some people at the meeting were wary about the plan. Shawn Hall tells CBS 42 her family has had issues with Cousins in the past. She claims when Cousins was running a mining business near her property, part of the mine collapsed on their well water system.

“We went three days without water. We had to call other people He’s just not a man of his word,” Hall said.

She hopes the county will take in all sides and information before making a decision.

“But please, help protect us. Help protect our kids,” Hall said.

Director of Environmental Services for Jefferson County David Denard says after Thursday’s meeting, the county will make a decision within the next 30 days.